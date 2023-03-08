DARPA to Sponsor Webinar on Near-term Practical Uses of Quantum-Classic Computer Tandem

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is hosting a webinar to gather insights on combining the functionality of classic and quantum computers.

The Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow webinar, which will take place on April 11, is part of DARPA’s Advanced Research Concept initiatives to speed up technological innovation, the agency said Tuesday.

The agency is looking for near-term uses of integrated quantum and classical computers in defense, national security, and industry. The IMPAQT webinar will enable quantum hardware providers to share ideas with government and academic experts about DARPA’s vision.

“Building on successes of DARPA’s ONISQ (Optimization with Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum devices) program, the webinar’s goal is to spark innovative ideas and discuss new concepts for making near-term intermediate scale quantum computers, as well as sought-after fault tolerant processors, practical and useful for solving real problems,” said Alex Place, DARPA innovation fellow and webinar leader.

Interested participants can register for the event online through April 7.