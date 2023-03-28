Biden Enables DOD to Advance Printed Circuit Board Production Through DPA Title III Authorities

President Joe Biden has authorized the Pentagon to use the Defense Production Act Title III authorities to support the domestic production of printed circuit boards and invest in the advanced packaging industrial base to help ensure military readiness and address challenges to the country’s economic competitiveness.

The signing of the presidential determination is in line with a 2021 executive order that seeks to support U.S. supply chains through investments in PrCB and advanced packaging industry, the Department of Defense said Monday.

“The Presidential Determination will allow the DoD to use additional tools to ensure the resilience of American microelectronics manufacturing,” said Anthony Di Stasio, director of DOD’s manufacturing capability expansion and investment prioritization office.

The PD is slated to enable the department’s Office of Defense Production Act Investments to use purchase commitments and other incentives under DPA Title III to strengthen advanced packaging and PrCB production capabilities.