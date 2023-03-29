Army, Carnegie Mellon Train Leaders on Building Data-Centric Organizations

The U.S. Army has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College to conduct a week-long collaborative executive training course aimed at preparing Army leaders to build and manage data-centric organizations.

Senior leaders from Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors participated in recent cohorts Army Data Driven Leadership Certificate Program held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that focused on topics including data engineering, data visualization, applied data science and artificial intelligence, PEO IEW&S said Tuesday.

“It provided the right amount of information at the appropriate depths so that [Army] leaders can understand how a data-centric organization can help them achieve their strategic goals,” said Col. Michael Williams, chief of the PEO IEW&S Integration Directorate.

Greg Hartman, deputy project manager for Project Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics, said the training course will improve data literacy across the Army and underscore the importance of data in achieving the service branch’s mission objectives.

“There is a great opportunity here for the Army to take advantage of data-centric concepts that could make our enterprise more efficient and effective,” Hartman said.