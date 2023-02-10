Pentagon Names New Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Advisers at Cybercom, DTRA, DLA

The Department of Defense has announced senior leadership assignments at U.S. Cyber Command, Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, command chief master sergeant of Sixteenth Air Force within Air Forces Cyber, has been selected to succeed Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon as senior enlisted leader for Cybercom at Fort Meade in Maryland.

Bruce previously served as command chief master sergeant for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia. His experience includes roles within geospatial intelligence, sensor and special operations at the wing, squadron and major command levels.

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, sergeant major for manpower plans and policy division for manpower and reserve affairs at the Headquarters Marine Corps, will replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brant Shyrigh as senior enlisted adviser at DTRA at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Mangrum previously served as the sergeant major for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton in California. He is a 2018 graduate of Marine Corps University’s Command and Staff College.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, command chief master sergeant for the Seventh Air Force at Osan Air Base in South Korea, has been selected to succeed Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal as senior enlisted adviser at DLA at Fort Belvoir.

Dyer’s previous assignments include command chief master sergeant for the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and for the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia.