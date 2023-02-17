DLA’s Patrick Kelleher Shares Agency Initiatives to Improve Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

The Defense Logistics Agency is taking action to fulfill its four-pronged role in improving additive manufacturing processes, according to Patrick Kelleher , executive director of operations and sustainment at DLA.

Kelleher highlighted the agency’s ongoing AM initiatives, which aim to provide cost-effective data sharing and increased readiness , during the Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit in Tampa, Florida earlier this month, the DLA said Wednesday.

“DLA’s role is more clearly defined than ever, and that’s to be a facilitator and enabler of service-driven AM capabilities,” Kelleher said. “We’re focused on eventually procuring AM items designated for DLA supply support. This is only going to be possible with strong collaboration and strategic partnerships with the military services.”

He highlighted the Joint Additive Manufacturing Model Exchange, which provides a single system where users can download and print 3D models of products. JAMMEX was launched in January 2020 for use by the U.S. Army, where it was initially utilized to make surgical masks and face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Kelleher said, its best use is to produce temporary parts for battle-damaged equipment.

DLA is also developing a remote inspection capability that can reduce the number of steps by tenfold. The alternative assessment option is expected to enable real-time feedback and improve material availability while minimizing contract lead time and travel costs, said Kelleher.