DIA Offers Visual Analysis of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine

A new Defense Intelligence Agency report has substantiated Russia’s use of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran in its war in Ukraine.

The report, published Monday by DIA, presents a visual comparison of UAVs used by Russian forces against Ukraine and those of Iranian unmanned platforms used to target U.S. and partner interests in the Middle East.

The agency unveiled the analysis in support of transparency efforts and to offer insights on national security and defense issues.

The analysis offers images and descriptions of the Mohajer 6 Multirole UAV; Shahed-136 One-Way Attack UAV, renamed Geran-2 by the Russians; and the Shahed-131 One-way Attack UAV, renamed Geran-1 by the Russians.