DARPA, Partners Showcase Automated Battlefield Airspace Deconfliction Capability

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Army, has demonstrated automated flightpath-planning software designed to facilitate airspace deconfliction in contested environments.

The demonstration showcased the seamless integration of the Raytheon Technologies-developed Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution software with the Army’s Integrated Mission Planning and Airspace Control Tools suite to deconflict friendly missiles, artillery fire, drones and manned aircraft in a simulated battlefield, DARPA said Thursday.

Launched in 2021, the ASTARTE program aims to provide an accurate common operational picture of a contested airspace, enabling planes, missiles and uncrewed aircraft to operate simultaneously.

“There are many reasons this integration helps the warfighter. Coordinating and consolidating services at the user level greatly reduces procedural burden, which speeds the enterprise. ASTARTE also increases accuracy by automating tasks and reducing inherent human error,” said Paul Zablocky, program manager of ASTARTE within DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

Raytheon built the automated flightpath-planning capability for rotary and fixed wing aircraft while General Dynamics‘ Mission Systems division developed the Army’s IMPACT suite.