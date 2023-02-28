Col. Meredith Beg Leads the Way for SSC’s Space Access, Mobility & Logistics Program

Space Systems Command is looking to expand on-orbit capabilities through its new Space Access, Mobility and Logistics program and Col. Meredith Beg is leading the new mission as deputy director of operations with a focus on space mobility and logistics.

The new venture intends to focus on satellite refueling, orbital debris remediation and space tugs, among other capabilities, and is part of the command’s Assured Access to Space directorate under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, SSC said Monday.

“We’ve been successfully accomplishing the ‘space access’ part of SSC’s mission for a long time under AATS,” Beg said. “The new part of the mission is mobility and logistics; I was brought in to establish the Program of Record that will deliver those capabilities to our nation and our warfighters.”

Beg cited the need to work with NASA, industry and international partners to advance the responsible use of space. She mentioned that SSC is looking at how it could use commercial capabilities to service its network of satellites in geostationary orbit.

“There’s on the order of more than 50 start-ups and various companies that are investing in these capabilities from small-scale robotic arms with little pincers to grab things to big-blow-up nets (for space debris,)” Beg said. “The venture capital world is very excited about these possibilities.”