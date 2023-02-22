CBO Requests Budget of $71M for Fiscal Year 2024

The Congressional Budget Office has issued a report stating that it is requesting $70.8 million in fiscal year 2024 appropriations, reflecting a 12 percent increase from $63.2 million that CBO secured in FY 2023.

CBO said Tuesday the requested budget reflects strong interest of congressional leadership and members in its work to provide estimates and assess legislative measures and would help address disruptions caused by inflation.

Nearly 90 percent of the requested budget would be allocated for pay and benefits, while 8 percent would go to cybersecurity improvement efforts and other information technology initiatives and the remaining 3 percent would be used to pay for training and expert consultants, according to the report.

The agency said the budget request would enable it to fund the employment of 11 new staff members in 2024 to help carry out analysis in the areas of defense and homeland security, climate change and income security, among other areas, as well as support CBO’s human resources and operational functions.