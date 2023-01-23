NIST Seeks Additional Public Input for Proposed Changes to Cybersecurity Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published a concept paper ahead of the launch of the second version of its Cybersecurity Framework.

The concept paper was released in an aim to gather additional input on proposed changes to the framework, including catering to more organizations from different types, sizes and sectors, NIST said Thursday.

CSF 1.1, more formally known as the Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, was issued in 2018 to guide industries critical to economic and national security. It was developed for sectors such as defense, communications, banking and energy.

After soliciting public input, NIST decided to make significant modifications so that the framework could be applied to all organizations and foster international engagement and collaboration. CSF 2.0 will also be part of the institute’s new Cybersecurity and Privacy Reference Tool.

NIST is accepting feedback on the concept paper until March 3, in preparation for a draft CSF 2.0, which will be launched in the summer.