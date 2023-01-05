Leidos Wins Accenture Federal Services Subcontract for CDC Cloud Modernization; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos has won a subcontract from Accenture Federal Services to provide cloud modernization support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The time and materials subcontract falls under a $189 million award and has a base period of one year with two one-year options and a six-month option, Leidos announced from Reston, Virginia on Thursday.

Liz Porter , president of Leidos Health Group, expressed her excitement to join forces with Accenture to support the CDC.

“Through our experience and technical expertise migrating legacy systems, Leidos will accelerate the CDC’s performance and execution. We’re proud to support this mission and the CDC’s work protecting the health of the American people,” she stated.

Leidos is responsible for four tasks under the subcontract: application rationalization, project initiation and planning, cloud modernization and application sustainment and modernization.

These services are intended to aid the CDC in moving its systems into secure cloud environments to enhance public health data collection, validation, analytics, forecasting and decision-making.

The collaboration aims to combine both organizations’ strengths by integrating technology, healthcare, systems infrastructure and mission knowledge to support all Department of Health and Human Services operating divisions.

Accenture was awarded the initial contract in October of last year, under which the company is responsible for updating CDC information technology systems and advancing the agency’s adoption of cloud platforms.

Leidos has worked with the CDC across multiple initiatives. In 2021, the enterprise received a potential five-year, $13 million contract to deliver scientific computing and bioinformatics services to the agency’s Office of Advanced Molecular Detection, including IT assistance, data management, high-performance computing and analytical services surrounding genomics and proteomics.

That same year, Leidos partnered with Intel to build a platform that ensures secure data sharing for contact tracing within the CDC’s MicrobeTrace Next platform. The provided technology is also intended to be used for post-pandemic analysis and other necessary public health responses.