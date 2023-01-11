DOE, Partners Unveil Strategy to Decarbonize Transportation Sector; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency have revealed a comprehensive strategy to enable the Biden administration’s plan to achieve decarbonization of the transportation sector.

DOE said Tuesday the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization is the first development in the rollout of a 2022 memorandum of understanding and offers a whole-of-government approach to reaching a net-zero power grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“DOE is prepared to implement this Blueprint alongside our partners within the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure all Americans feel the benefits of the clean transportation transition: good-paying manufacturing jobs, better air quality, and lower transportation costs,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Decarbonization of the transportation sector is achievable by developing policies and regulations to facilitate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and sustainable fuels, investing in research and development projects focused on decarbonization technologies and providing workforce training and education, according to the blueprint.

The plan dictates that agencies and their partner organizations must also disseminate complete and comprehensive decarbonization data to help the public understand the benefits of clean mobility options.