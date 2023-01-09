Department of the Air Force Posts RFI for Next Generation IT Support

The Department of the Air Force has begun seeking information from industry sources capable of advancing the capabilities of its Next Generation Information Technology system.

In a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov, DAF said it plans to award a contract between December 2023 and March 2024 to modernize the asset management system that supports its civil engineering community.

NexGen IT provides support to about 40,000 users across the Air Force and Space Force in areas of real property, energy, general ledger, operations and supply, space management with CAD and cost accounting.

The system’s components include the IBM-based integrated workplace management suite TRIRIGA, Oracle’s database management system, an authentication gateway service architecture and the AppDynamics application.

DAF is looking for companies with experience in the TRIRIGA application.

The selected contractor will provide operations support and sustainment of fielded NextGen IT capabilities and pursue agile development and deployment of new features.

Responses are due Feb. 9.