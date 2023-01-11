Bowhead Secures $249 USACE Contract to Support High-Performance Computing Modernization Program; Michael Hundley Quoted

Bowhead Total Enterprise Solutions , a subsidiary of UIC Government Services, has won a $249 million, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers .

Under the High Performance Computing Modernization Program Integrated Technical Services-Restricted 2 award, Bowhead will provide technical and professional services necessary to operate the program’s office, Bowhead announced from Springfield, Virginia on Wednesday.

“The effort that went into pursuing this contract, as well as our exceptional track record of providing highly technical and advanced information technology services to the federal government, is a testament to Bowhead’s ability to perform at the highest levels in the federal contracting arena,” emphasized Michael Hundley , senior vice president of operations for UIC Government Services and the Bowhead Family of Companies.

To aid in all stages of planning and executing HPCMP’s mission, Bowhead will support the program’s technical and administrative needs and carry out program management, oversee office and meeting facilities, telecommunications and computer platforms, as well as engineering and logistics for the HITS-R2 system.

“We have the right people and resources in place to begin our work and provide HPCMP with the highly advanced services they need to be successful in solving some of our nation’s critical defense challenges,” said Cary Randolph , senior vice president of systems and information technology at Bowhead.

The five-year contract will be performed at multiple locations across the U.S.

Since its establishment over 25 years ago, HPCMP has attempted to utilize high-performance computing, networking and computational knowledge to accelerate the development of new technologies with a focus on federal defense missions.

HPCMP’s work supports the Department of Defense’s Research, Development, Test and Evaluation and Acquisition Engineering programs, the Defense Research and Engineering Network and large-scale software development for the Army.

The program began in the DOD and was later moved to the assistant secretary of the Army, based at the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi.