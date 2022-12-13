Sen. Chuck Schumer: One-Week Stopgap Bill to Extend Funding Deadline

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that senators should expect a short-term continuing resolution that would fund government operations at current funding levels while negotiations remain on a full-year funding agreement, NBC News reported Tuesday.

“Later this week, members should be prepared to take quick action on a CR — a one-week CR, so we can give appropriators more time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays,” Schumer remarked.

In September, President Biden signed a stopgap bill to keep U.S. government operations funded at the existing level through Dec. 16. Congress must pass an omnibus appropriations package before the deadline ends to prevent a federal shutdown.

As the funding deadline approaches, Schumer said appropriators have been negotiating to “reach a deal, even if it’s not going to be everything both sides want.”

Republican leaders are calling for a higher level of military funding than domestic funding in the spending package.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that Democrats have previously increased domestic spending “using party-line reconciliation bills outside the normal appropriations process.”

“If our Democratic colleagues can’t accept those realities, the option will be a short-term bipartisan funding bill into early next year,” McConnell stated.