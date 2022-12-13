NTIA Seeks Comments on Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund Implementation

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration is soliciting public insights and feedback to inform the development and implementation of a grant program to support the deployment of standards-based, interoperable and open radio access networks.

The CHIPS and Science Act signed into law in August appropriates $1.5 billion for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to advance the development of open, interoperable, standards-based RAN, according to a request for comment published Tuesday.

The fund will back the deployment of software, hardware, microprocessing systems and other technologies to improve competitiveness in 5G and wireless technology supply chains, accelerate commercial release of standards-based, interoperable and open interface equipment, manage the integration of multivendor network environments and field security features that enhance the integrity of equipment in multivendor networks, among other activities.

NTIA is asking interested stakeholders to offer practical solutions to challenges with regard to the adoption of open, interoperable, standards-based RAN, recommend potential projects the Innovation Fund should support and suggest the criteria that could be used in awarding grants through the fund.

The agency is requesting responses to specific questions related to the current state of the telecommunications industry; technology development and standards; integration, interoperability and certification; trials, pilots, use cases and market development; program execution and monitoring; and security.

Comments are due Jan. 27.