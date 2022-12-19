New DOD Office Leads Mission to Identify ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena’

The U.S. Department of Defense has provided an update on the work of the newly established All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office to collect and examine reports of “unidentified anomalous phenomena” that might threaten military and national security operations.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of AARO, said the office has developed and employed an analytic framework to analyze both old and new reports of unidentified objects and is working to expand UAP reporting across the land, sea, air and space domains, DOD reported Saturday.

“We have an important and yet challenging mission to lead an interagency effort to document, collect, analyze and when possible, resolve reports of any unidentified anomalous phenomena,” Kirkpatrick said.

He noted that the newly reorganized office is collaborating with both the defense sector and the intelligence community to prevent the misreporting of government activities as UAP.

“We are setting up very clear mechanisms with our ‘blue’ programs, both our DOD and IC programs, to deconflict any observations that come in with ‘blue’ activity to ensure that we weed those out and we can identify those fairly early on,” Kirkpatrick explained.