Jeffrey Jennings Retires as Deputy to USAICoE, Fort Huachuca Commander

Jeffrey Jennings is retiring from the senior executive service and is stepping down from his role as deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, commanding general of the USAICoE and Fort Huachuca, said Jennings has helped the installation prepare to “compete and win in the multi-domain environment for the future of the Army,” the service branch said Tuesday.

Jennings took on the role in June 15, 2015, following his retirement from the Army after 31 years of military service.

The retired U.S. Army colonel served as chief of staff for the USAICoE and has previously advised five commanding generals.

During his time at Fort Huachuca, Jennings has coached and mentored the installation’s civilian workforce and helped members advance their careers through training opportunities.