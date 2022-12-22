Guidehouse Declares Organizational Changes for 2023; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse will implement several organizational changes across multiple departments in the new year, effective January 1.

These changes represent a part of the strategic efforts Guidehouse has undertaken to evolve the company , the Chicago, Illinois-based organization announced on Thursday.

“As we move into 2023, these changes will enhance our capabilities to address clients’ complex issues, promote quality and create opportunities for our people,” commented Guidehouse CEO and six-time Wash100 Award winner Scott McIntyre .

As part of the restructuring, the enterprise’s global investigations and compliance sector will be rebranded and repositioned as financial crime, fraud and investigation services. The department, which was previously part of Guidehouse’s financial services segment, holds a staff of experienced former prosecutors, regulators and compliance officers, as well as technology experts, forensic accountants and consultants, who offer financial crime, forensics, fraud prevention, detection and resolution services.

Ellen Zimiles , who formerly led the financial services division, will oversee the rebranded unit, which will provide services to the company’s clients across all Guidehouse sectors. Sal LaScala will remain the head of financial crime, fraud and investigation services with a focus on the financial services segment.

Further leadership changes include the return of Bill Lewis , who retired from the company in 2021, to serve as the financial services segment leader. In this role, he will collaborate with the segment’s current leaders, Chris Sicuranza and Sherlonda Goode-Jones , who will continue supervising the firm’s commercial banking, insurance and capital markets and public sector financial services businesses.

Guidehouse will also integrate its energy, sustainability and infrastructure segment with its state and local governments segment. Chris O’Brien , who currently administers the state and local governments sector, will head the combined departments while Jan Vrins , the current energy, sustainability and infrastructure department leader, will be in charge of the segment’s growth.

The newly merged business unit will center around market and industry harmonies in the areas of transportation, environment, energy, economic development and regional governance.

McIntyre said that the new segment structure will enable Guidehouse to successfully achieve its goals, deliver strong client services and promote innovation within the firm.

