GSA, USSOCOM Issue RFI for Enterprise Development, Application & Training Service Requirement

The General Services Administration and U.S. Special Operations Command have started soliciting industry feedback to help inform the development of an acquisition strategy for a contract that USSOCOM can use to procure enterprisewide information technology platforms and services.

GSA and USSOCOM expect to award a potential 10-year, $500 million contract in support of the command’s Enterprise Development, Application and Training service delivery environment, which is composed of integrated IT systems designed to integrate applications, information and processes throughout the command’s operations worldwide and across the Department of Defense’s organizational boundaries, according to a notice published Wednesday.

According to the statement of objectives, USSOCOM wants an umbrella contract that would support project requirement documents for services at global sites and back the implementation of new technology projects and development of enterprise architecture products.

Through the contract, USSOCOM plans to acquire data science and IT-related training assistance and services to come up with a “new technology pipeline” and support the development and maintenance of applications and databases on the cloud, containerized environment, mobile and other platforms to meet network standards.

Interested stakeholders could share their insights on a list of statements and questions, including plans to restrict the competition to 8(a) companies and potential impact of cybersecurity and supply chain risk management on the requirement.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 21.