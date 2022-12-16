Dave Levy: AWS is Honored to Offer Cloud Services Under DOD JWCC Contract Vehicle

Earlier this month, Amazon Web Services was selected for the potential $9 billion Department of Defense Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract vehicle alongside three other organizations.

The JWCC initiative is designed to provide military personnel with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud offerings spanning all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge.

“We are honored to have been selected for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract and look forward to continuing our support for the Department of Defense,” said Dave Levy , vice president of U.S. government, nonprofit and healthcare at AWS and four-time Wash100 Award winner.

JWCC is a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle meant to enable the department to acquire commercial cloud capabilities and services directly from their providers to quickly meet mission needs.

In a blog post , Levy noted the specific offerings AWS has for the program, which include data support across all classification levels, available and resilient services, fortified security, data availability at the tactical edge, mainframe migration and modernization and cloud training and education.

“From the enterprise to the tactical edge, we are ready to deliver industry-leading cloud services to enable the DOD to achieve its critical mission,” the executive stated.

AWS has recently worked to expand its cloud services work with the department and holds almost a decade of experience handling federal workloads. Earlier this year, the company’s Wickr tool, an encrypted full suite collaboration application , was made available on the DOD’s Cloud One platform.

More recently, FSx for ONTAP, which is offered by a collaboration between AWS and NetApp, achieved FedRAMP validation and reached levels two, four and five of the DOD Cloud Computing Requirements Guide. These certifications opened the data and storage service for use within federal agencies.