Jimmy Kenyon Takes on Permanent Director Role at NASA Glenn Research Center

Jimmy Kenyon, acting director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland since June, has been appointed to take on the role on a permanent basis.

Kenyon is responsible for managing a range of activities at the center, including leading the Gateway Power and Propulsion Element and supporting the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket as part of NASA’s Artemis mission, the space agency said Tuesday.

He previously served as director of advanced air vehicles program in the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, where he oversaw budget development, external coordination and outreach, program review and evaluation and strategic and program planning efforts.

Prior to joining NASA, Kenyon held program management leadership roles at Pratt & Whitney and served as a civilian in the Department of Defense for 17 years.

“With Jimmy continuing his service to NASA as center director, I know the NASA family at Glenn will continue to improve life on Earth by making our research and technology accessible for the benefit of all humanity,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA.