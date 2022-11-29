HawkEye 360 Migrates to AWS GovCloud to Enhance Security; Chris Gregory Quoted

HawkEye 360 has announced its movement from Amazon Web Services commercial services to Amazon Web Services GovCloud, a platform meant to host sensitive data and regulate workloads in alignment with federal security and compliance standards.

This migration is intended to strengthen the foundation of HawkEye 360’s strategy for guarding sensitive and controlled data , the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“The move to AWS GovCloud (US) facilitates the development and delivery of export-controlled products and services and demonstrates to our customers the security and integrity of our data and analytics,” said Chris Gregory , vice president of engineering at HawkEye 360.

AWS GovCloud, which is FedRAMP compliant, consolidates the approval process that determines if HawkEye 360 is meeting Defense Federal Acquisition Supplement, CMMC Level 2 and NIST-800-171 standards while providing a platform for the company to develop and deliver its offerings.

“AWS GovCloud (US) provides us with access to ITAR-compliant services that have had a positive impact on our data storage and analytics architecture by making data more shareable and discoverable both across teams and with our government customers,” commented Kate Zimmerman , chief data scientist at HawkEye 360.

Alongside the transition, HawkEye 360 developed a data lake architecture that utilizes AWS GovCloud to unify data discovery and mining through a shared data catalog. The architecture enables advanced data fusion between different data sets to improve the identification of dark maritime vessels by using multiple sources of data.

With these analytic upgrades, the enterprise will be able to determine when a vessel stops reporting its position from standard systems and predict the path a vessel may travel while it is dark using RF detections of a vessel’s operating radars.

This enhanced dark ship detection can be leveraged by government agencies to more effectively analyze illicit activities including illegal fishing, smuggling, human trafficking and others.

HawkEye 360 will preview these capabilities at AWS re:Invent on December 1.