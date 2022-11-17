Former DOE Official Cheryl Ingstad to Lead DOD’s National Security Innovation Network

Cheryl Ingstad, former director of the Department of Energy’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office, has been instated as managing director of the Department of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network.

Ingstad will manage the Pentagon’s partnerships with academia, entrepreneurial innovators and venture communities that are aimed at developing new national security technologies, NSIN said Monday.

At DOE, Ingstad oversaw the development of the department’s AI strategy and directed the coordination of AI best practices for various applications such as climate change and disaster response and management.

Ingstad will also draw on two decades of experience leading research and development efforts for corporate and defense organizations in her new role.

“NSIN is a key driver in propagating our defense innovation priorities across the country. Cheryl’s background and passion make her uniquely well positioned to lead this organization and I look forward to working with her to chart the course for the future of NSIN,” said Heidi Shyu, undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner. Shyu swore Ingstad in at her Nov. 9 confirmation ceremony.

“Cheryl brings critical public and private sector leadership experience working at the intersection of national security and breakthrough technologies with nontraditional problem solvers,” commented Mike Madsen, acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Over the next three months, Ingstad will meet with NSIN network partners throughout the U.S., beginning in the Northwest this week.