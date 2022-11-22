Douglas Bush: Army Looks at Possible Munitions Programs for Multiyear Contracts

Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said Patriot missiles, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS launchers are produced and purchased in large volumes and among the munitions programs that could be candidates for a multiyear contract, C4ISRNET reported Monday.

A bipartisan measure introduced as an amendment to the annual defense authorization bill would give the Department of Defense procurement authorities to use multiyear contracts to purchase large amounts of munitions to replenish U.S. stockpiles and send supplies to Ukraine to help counter Russian invasion.

“A great advantage of multiyear contracts is usually you save a lot of money, you stabilize the industrial base and you stabilize suppliers,” Bush told reporters Monday. “The downside of multiyears is you don’t quite have as much flexibility year to year.”

The Army is looking at potential munitions programs that could be procured through multiyear contracts should Congress pass the measure.