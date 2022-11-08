CISA to Expand Cybersecurity Education Program for Students Nationwide; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has pledged to support a nationwide expansion of a state-funded virtual platform that helps K-12 students learn how to discover and defend against cyberattacks.

CISA will expand access to the CYBER.ORG Range, a Cyber Innovation Center initiative funded by $2 million from the government of Louisiana, through a grant under the agency’s Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program, the workforce development organization said Monday.

The range offers a protected virtual environment with free learning tools and primarily targets high school students who want to gain knowledge of cybersecurity concepts.

“Early cyber education is critical to our national security and tomorrow’s cybersecurity professionals are sitting in today’s classrooms,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

“The Cyber.Org Range will make hands-on cyber education accessible to students nationwide helping to build the foundation of our nation’s future cybersecurity.”

Easterly joined Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Cyber.Org personnel at a press conference on the range expansion effort.