CAES Teams Up with Nonprofit to Support Disabled Veterans; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES, an aerospace and defense systems provider, has partnered with Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and donating custom homes tailored to the needs of injured post-9/11 veterans.

As a partner to the organization, CAES aims to raise awareness for Homes for Our Troops’ mission and support the construction of new homes for qualified veterans, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced on Friday.

“Supporting the warfighter is at the heart of what we do at CAES, and we’re honored to be partnering with an organization that extends this mission to when our servicemen and women return home,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and two-time Wash100 Award winner.

To support injured veterans even after they move into their new homes, Homes for Our Troops provides a pro-bono financial planner to aid in financial planning and budgeting for three years. Additionally, those aided by the nonprofit receive homeownership education and warranty coverage to empower long-term success.

The organization is also connected to a large network of other nonprofits, corporations and government entities that provide support for employment, education, health and other areas.

Tom Landwermeyer, president and CEO of Homes for Our Troops, expressed his excitement for the new partnership.

“The company’s enthusiasm for our cause – which I witnessed personally at the recent Association of the United States Army conference – will generate more awareness, enabling us to advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives,” he stated.

A video released by CAES highlighted the thoughts of a family who received a home, who emphasized the custom home’s role in encouraging family togetherness. They also commented on the benefits of accessibility features in allowing disabled veterans to perform daily tasks and partake in their hobbies.

Landwermeyer additionally stressed the importance of the partnership in the video.

“We couldn’t do what we do without patriotic individuals and patriotic organizations like CAES. It’s only through that support that we can continue to build these homes and put them on the ground for these veterans and their families,” Landwermeyer shared.