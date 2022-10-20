NSF Launches Career Development Program for Emerging Technologies

The National Science Foundation has unveiled a new program that aims to provide career-enhancing opportunities in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and microelectronics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum information science and other emerging technology areas.

The Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies program will award up to $1 million in funding to partner organizations for a period of three years to provide paid training opportunities for individuals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, NSF said Wednesday.

“The ExLENT program offers a new pathway for individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences to gain on-the-job training in technologies that are critical to the nation’s long-term competitiveness,” said Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships at NSF.

The workforce development program has three different career pathways for participants with different STEM backgrounds.

Professionals can gain experiential learning to pivot into careers in the emerging technology sector, while participants with limited training can gain deeper knowledge to pursue job opportunities and learners with no STEM background can use the program to build knowledge in their chosen field.