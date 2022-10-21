Mitre’s OSTP RFI Response Affirms National Microelectronics R&D Strategy Proposal

Mitre has validated the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the Office of Science and Technology Policy’s proposed national strategy to advance microelectronics research, development, supply chain security and manufacturing.

In a response to OSTP’s request for information, the nonprofit company proposed a systematic, time-based and nationwide approach to sustain the strategy after implementation.

The National Science and Technology Council’s Subcommittee on Microelectronics Leadership developed the strategy as part of efforts to drive future technological discoveries, bridge the transition from R&D to manufacturing, and expand, train and support the industry’s workforce.

The strategy is intended to serve as a guide for industry leaders to ensure that their activities align with the CHIPS and Science Act.

To help boost the strategy’s impact, Mitre’s Center for Data-Driven Policy analyzed the draft and enumerated six key challenges related to job creation in the industry. The team also cited intellectual property concerns but found no major omissions in the document.