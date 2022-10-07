FAA Distributes Research Grants to 14 Universities to Explore Aviation Sustainability

Fourteen U.S. universities have received $16 million in total funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for a collaborative study of sustainable aviation.
FAA announced Thursday the award of 43 grants for critical research in the areas of sustainable aviation fuel, future propulsion and air quality and noise.
Awardees are grouped into teams under ASCENT, the agency’s Aviation Sustainability Center.
The grant recipients are:
- Boston University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Missouri University of Science & Technology
- Pennsylvania State University
- Purdue University
- Stanford University
- University of Dayton
- University of Hawaii
- University of Illinois
- University of North Carolina
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Tennessee
- Washington State University
Research topics include regional alternative jet fuel supply chains, environmental impact of sustainable aviation fuels, opportunities and challenges with hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft, and noise and emission reduction in designing air vehicles and engines.