FAA Distributes Research Grants to 14 Universities to Explore Aviation Sustainability

Fourteen U.S. universities have received $16 million in total funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for a collaborative study of sustainable aviation.

FAA announced Thursday the award of 43 grants for critical research in the areas of sustainable aviation fuel, future propulsion and air quality and noise.

Awardees are grouped into teams under ASCENT, the agency’s Aviation Sustainability Center.

The grant recipients are:

Boston University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Stanford University

University of Dayton

University of Hawaii

University of Illinois

University of North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania

University of Tennessee

Washington State University

Research topics include regional alternative jet fuel supply chains, environmental impact of sustainable aviation fuels, opportunities and challenges with hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft, and noise and emission reduction in designing air vehicles and engines.