DOE Boosts Bandwith, Adds New Capabilities to Fiber Network ESnet

The Department of Energy’s Energy Sciences Network has upgraded the high-speed network infrastructure that serves DOE national laboratories, scientists and researchers nationwide.

ESnet6 boosts the network’s bandwidth to more than 46 terabits per second to speed up the processing, sharing and visualization of research data from experiments, modeling and simulations, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory said Tuesday.

The network also includes new capabilities including an expanded fiber optic backbone, network automation platform, network security features and real-time telemetry.

“With ESnet6, DOE researchers are equipped with the most sophisticated technology to help tackle the grand challenges we face today in areas like climate science, clean energy, semiconductor production, microelectronics, the discovery of quantum information science, and more,” said Barbara Helland, associate director of the DOE Office of Science’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research program.

DOE officially unveiled ESnet6 during an event attended by department officials, Berkeley Lab leaders and representatives from local, state and federal government agencies.

During the event, DOE demonstrated the ability of ESnet6’s new automation platform to configure network paths to support the transfer of massive datasets across the country in less than two minutes.