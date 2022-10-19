Army PEO EIS Adopts Agile Approach to Software Development

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems is increasingly adopting Agile methodologies in a push to align with the service branch’s vision to enable more efficient delivery of software capabilities to the warfighters.

Speaking at a recent digital transformation forum, EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert highlighted the importance of implementing Agile and DevSecOps approaches to addressing soldiers’ specific needs and requirements.

The office’s Agile and DevSecOps implementation is founded on several key pillars including workforce development, contracting management, distributed testing, funding and continuous authority to operate.

PEO EIS also establishes a global cloud environment, automates data migration, conducts rapid prototyping and technology demonstrations and collaborates with industry partners to advance its Agile and DevSecOps efforts.

According to Guckert, Agile approaches will be incorporated into the Army’s forthcoming solicitation for the Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence program, which aims to streamline and standardize the service branch’s business operations.