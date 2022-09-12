OSTP Report Offers Recommendations to Advance Responsible Digital Asset Development

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has released a report that explores the challenges and opportunities of crypto-assets for climate change and energy goals in the U.S. and offers recommendations to promote the responsible development of digital assets.

OSTP issued the report in accordance with an executive order signed in March that outlines a national policy for digital assets, the White House said Thursday.

Recommendations include minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, environmental justice impacts and other local impacts from crypto-assets; ensuring energy liability; obtaining data to understand, monitor and mitigate impacts; encouraging transparency and improvements in environmental performance; furthering research to improve understanding and innovation; and advancing energy efficiency standards.

For the first recommendation, OSTP is calling on the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies to offer technical assistance and launch a collaborative process with the industry, states and communities to come up with evidence-based environmental protection standards to ensure the responsible development and use of crypto-asset technologies.