System High Corporation Elevates Robert Sanborn to Chief Technology, Innovation Officer; Rob Howe Quoted

Veteran security industry leader Robert Sanborn has ascended to the role of executive vice president and chief technology and innovation officer at multi-domain defense contractor System High Corporation .

As CTIO, Sanborn will leverage expertise gleaned from a nearly four-decade career in the public and private sectors to find, grow and deliver new tools and technologies for usage in security and protection environments , the Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Rob Howe , CEO and president of System High, asserted that Sanborn’s carefully cultivated relationships with U.S. defense and intelligence as well as internationally-based networks will be a value-add to the company’s executive leadership team.

Sanborn’s working life has included time spent as a U.S. Designated Security Authority representing the Department of Defense. Accomplishments within this role include overseeing global security reviews for the inter-agency National Disclosure Policy Committee, composing, dissecting and remarking on U.S. international security legislature and appearing on behalf of the U.S. to the Multinational Industrial Security Working Group.

The newly promoted executive’s core capabilities are founded in cybersecurity, international security, industrial security, program protection, counterintelligence and protective service operations.

Prior to his promotion, Sanborn was Howe’s strategic advisor. He has served at System High for the last two years.