GSA Unveils New Laboratory for Three EV Charging Pilots; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration’s Center for Emerging Building Technology has opened a new facility at the Denver Federal Center in Colorado to host three pilot programs in support of the Biden administration’s goal of increasing the use of electric vehicles across the federal government.

GSA said Friday it is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, BEAM Global, Fermata Energy and WeaveGrid to plan three EV supply equipment pilots at the Applied Innovation Learning Laboratory.

The laboratory will provide a space for testing a renewable, transportable EV charging station from BEAM Global, a bi-directional EV charging equipment from Fermata Energy and an EV charge management platform from WeaveGrid.

The new pilots will join the six existing EV supply equipment technologies being evaluated in real-world settings under GSA’s Green Proving Ground program.

“Providing the space for practical, hands-on testing and demonstrations of charging station technologies is vital to accelerating the transition to an all-electric fleet and building a cleaner, healthier future for the country,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.