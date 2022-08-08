FCC to Conduct In-Space Servicing Policy Review; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a notice of inquiry to address policy questions and assess the economic potential of in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing as part of a push to advance U.S. leadership in the space economy.

The policy review will evaluate the challenges and opportunities of satellite refueling, in-orbit repair and inspection, debris removal and other space missions, FCC said Friday.

The commission’s move to open the proceeding on ISAM came four months after the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released the ISAM National Strategy.

Through the notice of inquiry, the FCC wants to solicit input on how to update and clarify its licensing processes and rules to mitigate barriers to ISAM missions, assess the spectrum needs of such missions and implications on the commission’s rules with regard to orbital debris.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said responsibility and safety in space should also be promoted in addition to space innovation.

“That is why this inquiry also considers how ISAM capabilities can lead to the development of new ways to clean up orbital debris,” added Rosenworcel.