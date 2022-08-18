DIU, Partners to Demo Commercial GNSS Disruption Detection Tech in Upcoming Military Exercises

Participants in the Defense Innovation Unit’s Harmonious Rook program will demonstrate their commercial geospatial intelligence and navigation warfare capabilities at upcoming domestic and international military exercises.

Harmonious Rock is a prototype project aimed at providing situational awareness of intentional disruptions of Global Navigation Satellite System that jeopardize position, navigation and timing capabilities of users worldwide.

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the National Space Intelligence Center and other defense and civilian agencies are participating in the program. The initiative also uses data, machine learning analytics, visualization and contextualization capabilities from several vendors and non-governmental organizations.

“Instead of developing, building, and deploying hardware tailored for collection of navigation warfare operations, we are accessing currently available commercial data and analytics to address the need for PNT situational awareness,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep, program manager of Harmonious Rook.

The prototyping companies will support the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise that will take place later in August and the U.S. Army 1st Armored Division’s Command Post Exercise at the National Training Center in September.