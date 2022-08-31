DISA Outlines 4 Lines of Effort in Data Strategy Implementation Plan; Caroline Kuharske Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency has unveiled a plan to improve DISA’s data utilization and integration, network and information technology capabilities and advance its capacity to use data as a strategic asset in accordance with the agency’s strategic plan for fiscal years 2022 through 2024.

The DISA Data Strategy Implementation Plan has four lines of effort that seek to meet the goals established by the Department of Defense’s chief information officer within the DOD Data Strategy, the agency said Tuesday.

These lines of effort are data architecture and governance; advanced analytics; data culture; and knowledge management.

“The IPlan will guide how DISA will manage and exploit data as a critical asset to deliver agile digital capabilities to the nation’s warfighter and achieve information dominance,” said Caroline Kuharske, acting chief data officer of DISA.

For the data architecture and governance line of effort, DISA’s office of the chief data officer will explore the agency’s state of data architecture and further develop it into a cohesive system that facilitates data collaboration, data sharing and transparency while meeting mission priorities and complying with laws, policies and best practices.