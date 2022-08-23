Lt. Gen. John Morrison: Army’s BYOD Program to Use Cybersecurity, Cloud Platforms

Lt. Gen. John Morrison, deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Army’s G-6 office, said the service has performed cybersecurity assessments to prepare for a pilot program that will allow some personnel to connect their own devices to the branch’s internal network, Signal Magazine reported.

“We have layered in the security, all based off of zero-trust principles, and that notion of knowing who that individual user is,” Morrison said Tuesday during a media roundtable held at the TechNet Augusta event.

He told reporters the Army’s bring-your-own-device initiative could begin within the next two months and would use a Department of Defense cloud hosting infrastructure.

Army Reserve and National Guard members are the initial participants in the upcoming BYOD program and an accompanying virtualization effort.

“We have established the foundations for how to do cloud,” Morrison added. He expects the branch to eventually involve active-duty personnel worldwide in its BYOD program.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 5G Forum on Sept. 13 to hear from Lt. Gen. John Morrison as he shares his perspective on the fifth generation of cellular technology. Morrison has been confirmed to act as keynote speaker at the virtual event. Visit the POC Events page to learn more about upcoming forums for government and GovCon leaders.