USPTO Eyes Software as a Service to Manage Multicloud Infrastructure Security

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is exploring potential software-as-a-service vendors as the agency looks to adopt a platform that can help secure a multicloud computing environment.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov indicates USPTO’s plan to acquire a SaaS Cloud Security Posture Management product for deployment to provider accounts within the agency.

USPTO said the offering should be capable of supporting cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google.

The office wants a CSPM tool that can facilitate continuous monitoring of cloud services to ensure compliance with agency policies, the Federal Information Security Management Act and industry standards.

Interested parties should submit capability statements no longer than five pages until July 25th.