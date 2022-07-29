Navy’s Unmanned Influence Sweep System Achieves Initial Operating Capability

An unmanned surface platform Textron developed for the U.S. Navy has reached initial operating capability following the completion of formal testing and delivery of logistics and training material for mission execution.

The Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Small Combatants said Thursday the Unmanned Influence Sweep System received IOC designation from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and is on track to add to the service branch’s suite of mine countermeasure technologies.

UISS will conduct acoustic or magnetic minesweeping operations as part of the Mine Countermeasures Mission Package. It could be integrated into littoral combat ships, shore or vessels of opportunity and be paired with MCM unmanned surface vehicle.

“Over the years, the program has worked tirelessly to mature and field the UISS system that will keep the Navy’s most valuable asset, our sailors, safer by keeping them out of the minefield. With this declaration, the program is inching closer toward system-wide IOC for the MCM MP,” said Capt. Godfrey Weekes, LCS Mission Modules (PMS 420) program manager.