James Murray to Retire as Secret Service Director; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

James Murray, director of the U.S. Secret Service since May 2019, will retire from the agency after a 27-year career.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and previous Wash100 Award winner, noted Murray’s exceptional service in an official statement released Thursday.

“Under Director Murray’s leadership, the Secret Service has reinforced its stature as the preeminent protective agency in the world and has increased in sophistication and scope its investigative capabilities to meet an increasingly dynamic threat landscape,” Mayorkas said.

Murray joined USSS in 1995 after his tenure as a special agent and investigator for the Department of Transportation and service in the U.S. Army Reserve.

As director, he is responsible for overseeing a workforce of more than 7,000 people and executing investigative and protective missions across USSS.

The Washington Post reported Murray will join social media company Snap to serve as chief security officer after his retirement from federal service.