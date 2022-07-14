Department of the Air Force Finishes Preliminary Environmental Review of 6 Site Options for SPACECOM HQ

The Department of the Air Force has wrapped up the draft environmental assessment of six locations it is considering for the headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

The department conducted the evaluation in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and opened the draft document for public comments for a period of 30 days, the Air Force said Wednesday.

The Space Force said Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, was named the preferred location for SPACECOM’s headquarters.

The other five alternative sites being considered for the command’s permanent home were Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cape Canaveral, Florida; Bellevue, Nebraska; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas.

These six sites were selected among 24 states that were considered to serve as the command’s headquarters.

Public comments will be taken into consideration and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, a three-time Wash100 awardee, will make the final basing decision and choose the site that would allow SPACECOM to accelerate the process of achieving “full operational capability” status, according to a Breaking Defense report.

The Space Force said the DAF is expected to decide on SPACECOM’s headquarters by the spring of 2023.