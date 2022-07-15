DOE’s Ames Laboratory Changes Name to Ames National Laboratory; Geraldine Richmond Quoted

The Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory has officially changed its name to Ames National Laboratory to reflect the institution’s history and its existing and future work as a DOE national laboratory.

Geraldine Richmond, undersecretary for science and innovation at DOE, said in a statement published Thursday the name change underscores the Ames National Laboratory’s “respected role as one of our seventeen national laboratories, now and into the future.”

Established in 1947, Ames National Laboratory is operated by Iowa State University and supported by the DOE Office of Science. It is tasked with creating materials, technologies and energy platforms designed to solve global challenges.

Adam Schwartz, director of Ames National Laboratory, said the move to change the name of the institution has been under consideration for more than a year.

“This clarifies and reinforces our identity as a DOE National Laboratory and the science we do in service of helping our nation meet its clean energy goals and objectives,” Schwartz explained.