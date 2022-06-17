Perspecta Enterprise Services Secures $563M DoD DC3 Task Order; Peraton I&S President Roger Mason Quoted

Perspecta Enterprise Services announced on Friday that the subsidiary of Peraton, has secured a potential five-year, $563 million task order from the Cyber Crime Center (DC3) with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the Technical, Analytical, and Business Operations Services (TABO) task order, Perspecta Enterprise Services will support essential DC3 missions by delivering digital forensics, multimedia forensics, technical solutions development, cyber analytics, and vulnerability sharing support for DoD and other national requirements.

“We are honored that DC3 has entrusted us to support its critical missions across a range of complex technical and operational domains. We look forward to providing our integrated capabilities across the cyber, defense and intelligence domains to help DC3 address an evolving and complex threat environment,” said Dr. Roger Mason , president for its Space & Intelligence sector with Peraton .

The task order was issued by the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) under the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

As one of the federal government’s largest full-spectrum cyber contractors, Peraton delivers robust cyber solutions and services, enabling customers to secure their digital domain, including 24x7x365 protection of the nation’s most critical networks and data systems.

DC3 is a federal cyber center, DoD center of excellence, and is the operational focal point for the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program.