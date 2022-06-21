House Armed Services Panel to Consider Chairman’s Mark for FY 2023 NDAA

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has released his proposed fiscal year 2023 defense policy bill that would authorize $772.5 billion in funding for the Department of Defense.

HASC is set to consider Smith’s FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, June 22, the House panel said Monday.

“This mark supports investments in the alliances and partnerships that the United States needs to help meet these challenges, including more than $6 billion in funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and nearly $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative,” Smith said.

The proposal supports a 4.6 percent salary increase for warfighters and authorizes $131.3 billion in research and development funding across the national security enterprise, according to a summary of the chairman’s mark.

The measure would codify and make permanent DOD’s Mentor-Protege program to improve the defense industrial base’s resiliency, require a report on the supply chain for the Improved Turbine Engine program and enhance sustainment planning for major weapon systems acquisitions.

The bill would require the secretary of DOD to submit a plan with regard to the expansion of the Shared Early Warning System program to additional countries and assess the department’s hypersonic testing infrastructure.