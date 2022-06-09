DHS Rolls Out Mobile App for Intelligence Data Sharing

The Department of Homeland Security has released a new tool for federal personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders to share intelligence data from mobile devices.

Homeland Security Information Network users can download and install the DHS Intel app on iOS devices to gain access to relevant information, updates and reports, department officials Melissa Smislova and Eric Hysen wrote in a joint blog post published Wednesday.

HSIN was built in 2006 to help government organizations and their private sector partners exchange sensitive but unclassified data to address missions.

The new app allows a user to also receive alerts about the availability of intelligence products and bookmark materials for future use. DHS plans to release the tool for Android devices in the summer.