Biniam Gebre Drops Out of Federal Procurement Chief Nomination

Biniam Gebre, former senior managing director at Accenture and head of management consulting for the company’s federal business arm, has withdrawn his name from consideration as the next administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy within the Office of Management and Budget, Government Executive reported Wednesday.

“The nominee chose to forgo the confirmation process to pursue other opportunities,” a White House official told the publication in a statement.

The official added the Biden administration will consider other nominees for the role. In August 2021, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Gebre to lead OFPP.

Gebre has more than 20 years of experience in the private sector and government, including time as acting commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration within the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He previously served as a partner at Oliver Wyman and McKinsey & Co.