Battelle Seeks to Eliminate Source of Contaminated Drinking Water With Closed-Loop Tech

Battelle expects to be operational by June 2023 at least four units of a closed-loop, on-site platform designed to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in contaminated water.

The PFAS Annihilator can target and remove the source of contaminated drinking water by breaking down PFAS chemicals to non-detectable levels using the supercritical water oxidation process, the nonprofit research and development company said Sunday.

Also known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are used in non-stick cookware, food packaging, paint, cosmetics and other industrial and consumer products but are capable of resisting water, heat and oil, making them hard to eliminate from the environment.

Battelle said its platform will be deployed in North Carolina in the summer to destroy PFAS in firefighting foam, also called aqueous film forming foam.

In March, Battelle performed a pilot demonstration of the technology at a wastewater treatment facility run by Heritage-Crystal Clean in Michigan and showed the capability of the platform in eradicating PFAS in landfill leachate.