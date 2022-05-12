William Nelson Becomes Army Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research & Technology

William Nelson, former director of Army Futures Command’s Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing Cross-Functional Team, has transitioned to a new role as deputy assistant secretary for research and technology at the U.S. Army.

He also holds the title of chief scientist in the Army’s acquisition, logistics and technology office and is responsible for overseeing technology programs at service laboratories and development centers, the military branch said May 5th.

“This transition allows our team to realign and deliver total focus to the Army’s modernization priorities,” said Nelson.

As CFT director, he coordinated initiatives to ensure the delivery of assured PNT, tactical space and naval information warfare platforms to soldiers.

Nelson previously served as director of programs and technology at Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command, where he led research and development efforts that covered space, missile defense, hypersonic weapon technologies and directed energy.

He also spent 13 years at the Missile Defense Agency in various technical and leadership roles.

The Senior Executive Service member delivered a keynote speech at a Feb. 15 virtual forum hosted by ExecutiveBiz Events to share his perspective on the role of defense agencies and public sector organizations in driving innovation to address homeland and national security challenges.

“Our desire and requirement for dual-use technology are ever more present as we push for more advanced systems and platforms,” Nelson said at the Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum .